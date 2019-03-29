Ceol Anocht: Show #128 – 28/3/2019
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 2/4/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Days Like These The Avon Representatives
Swing Shut Rozi Plain
The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down The Band
Morphine Watch The Floors
Soldiering On Mary Gauthier
I Do Jimmy’s Cousin
Suit Collides
Hands Off She’s Mine The Beat
Back To Us Sun Shakers
The Piper’s Waltz / The Table Top Tumble Brian Hughes
Shadows Gráinne Cotter
Waxwings Jimmy’s Cousin
Tattoo Me Your Love Kairen Caine
Siún Ní Dhuibhir Ye Vagabonds
Faithless Love Linda Ronstadt
Saturdays She Plays Her Piano The Man Whom
My Oh My Niall Thomas
The Magician Andy Shauf
Impossibly Beautiful Julie Feeney
The Pearl Judee Sill
Teacht An Earraigh Benedict Morris / Cormac Crummey
