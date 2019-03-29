Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #128 – 28/3/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 2/4/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Days Like These
|The Avon Representatives
|Swing Shut
|Rozi Plain
|The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down
|The Band
|Morphine Watch
|The Floors
|Soldiering On
|Mary Gauthier
|I Do
|Jimmy’s Cousin
|Suit
|Collides
|Hands Off She’s Mine
|The Beat
|Back To Us
|Sun Shakers
|The Piper’s Waltz / The Table Top Tumble
|Brian Hughes
|Shadows
|Gráinne Cotter
|Waxwings
|Jimmy’s Cousin
|Tattoo Me Your Love
|Kairen Caine
|Siún Ní Dhuibhir
|Ye Vagabonds
|Faithless Love
|Linda Ronstadt
|Saturdays She Plays Her Piano
|The Man Whom
|My Oh My
|Niall Thomas
|The Magician
|Andy Shauf
|Impossibly Beautiful
|Julie Feeney
|The Pearl
|Judee Sill
|Teacht An Earraigh
|Benedict Morris / Cormac Crummey