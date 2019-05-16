Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #139 – 16/5/2019

Martin Bridgeman 17/05/2019
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 21/5/2019

…and here’s the playlist!

Knock Me Off My Feet SOAK
Long Balconies A Lazarus Soul
Non Aligned The Magnetic Pets
Break Free SYML
Working On A Dream Roy Thompson
Fragments Amateur Pharmacy
Deflector Ghostking Is Dead
Lemon 7s A Lazarus Soul
A South African Photographer Forsees His Death (For Kevin Carter) Laura Mulcahy
Club Kids Eoin Glackin
Days Tanjier
Borrowed Blood Eurelle
Don’t Let Go Xander Hollow
Golden Hour (An Uair Órga) Colm Mac Con Iomaire
