Ceol Anocht: Show #139 – 16/5/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 21/5/2019
…and here’s the playlist!
|Knock Me Off My Feet
|SOAK
|Long Balconies
|A Lazarus Soul
|Non Aligned
|The Magnetic Pets
|Break Free
|SYML
|Working On A Dream
|Roy Thompson
|Fragments
|Amateur Pharmacy
|Deflector
|Ghostking Is Dead
|Lemon 7s
|A Lazarus Soul
|A South African Photographer Forsees His Death (For Kevin Carter)
|Laura Mulcahy
|Club Kids
|Eoin Glackin
|Days
|Tanjier
|Borrowed Blood
|Eurelle
|Don’t Let Go
|Xander Hollow
|Golden Hour (An Uair Órga)
|Colm Mac Con Iomaire