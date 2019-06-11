Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #145 – 11/6/2019

Martin Bridgeman 12/06/2019
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 13/6/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

“45” Haunted Head
Protagonist Dinah Brand
Porcelain Eurelle
Acrasia In Their Thousands
Red Lights Exiles
Diamond Waltz Fun Time Project
Burn Me Break Me & Build Me Up Greg Clifford
Rain On Summit Dinah Brand
Not Forgotten New Pope
Antoinette Automatic Blue
Reels: Miss Monaghan’s / The Corner House / The London Lasses Blackwater Ceilí Band
Close