Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #152 – 4/7/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 9/7/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|City By The Sea
|Dressed Up Like Humans
|Of Water
|M. Cambridge
|Sha Sha Sha
|Fontaines DC
|The Last Night at the Gentlemen’s Club
|Ken O’Duffy
|Slow Train
|Ger Hough / Muireann Ryan
|Dream Out of Darkness
|R. Kitt
|Voblas
|Jellypelt
|Fisherman’s Wife
|M. Cambridge
|Long Time Coming
|One Day In August
|Almost The Same
|The Pale
|Pak It In
|Uly
|Port Alex
|Altan