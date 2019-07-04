Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #152 – 4/7/2019

Martin Bridgeman 05/07/2019
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 9/7/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

City By The Sea Dressed Up Like Humans
Of Water M. Cambridge
Sha Sha Sha Fontaines DC
The Last Night at the Gentlemen’s Club Ken O’Duffy
Slow Train Ger Hough / Muireann Ryan
Dream Out of Darkness R. Kitt
Voblas Jellypelt
Fisherman’s Wife M. Cambridge
Long Time Coming One Day In August
Almost The Same The Pale
Pak It In Uly
Port Alex Altan

 

 

