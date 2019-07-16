Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #155 – 16/7/2019

Martin Bridgeman 16/07/2019
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 18/7/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Lovelier Still Garland Sun
Don’t Mind If I do Greenshine
Lemming archmotors
The Last Night At The Gentlemen’s Club Ken O’Duffy
Never Forget A Face Seskin Lane
Out Of Town Eve Belle
F**k My Life Thanks Brother
The Good Is Gone Greenshine
2018 Arthur Valentine
Ghost Moncrieff
Follow The Sound David Kitt, Fehdah, Kean Kavanagh
Forfeit Feibhár
Neosfaidh an Aimsir Colm Mac An Iomaire
