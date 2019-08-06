Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #161 – 6/8/2019

Martin Bridgeman 06/08/2019
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 8/8/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Feel It Claire Z
Million Dollar Hero The Radiators From Space
Maybe SOAK
Gay Girls (Elaine Mai Remix) Elaine Mai/Pillow Queens
Prom INSMNIAC
Gale Force Ten Boy One
Bright Blue Screens Sara Ryan
Kitty Ricketts The Radiators From Space
The Sea K J M
Tilting At Windmills My Wooly Hat
Ancoats Junction Morning Midnight
Hold Bland Orlando
Mr. O’Connor Mossie Martin
Aisling Emer Colm Mac An Iomaire

 

