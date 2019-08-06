Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #161 – 6/8/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 8/8/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Feel It
|Claire Z
|Million Dollar Hero
|The Radiators From Space
|Maybe
|SOAK
|Gay Girls (Elaine Mai Remix)
|Elaine Mai/Pillow Queens
|Prom
|INSMNIAC
|Gale Force Ten
|Boy One
|Bright Blue Screens
|Sara Ryan
|Kitty Ricketts
|The Radiators From Space
|The Sea
|K J M
|Tilting At Windmills
|My Wooly Hat
|Ancoats Junction
|Morning Midnight
|Hold
|Bland Orlando
|Mr. O’Connor
|Mossie Martin
|Aisling Emer
|Colm Mac An Iomaire