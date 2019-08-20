Cabin Fever
Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #165 – 20/8/2019

Martin Bridgeman 20/08/2019
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 22/8/2019

and here’s the playlist:

In The Dark Elise Ramsbottom
Between The Pines Gráinne Hunt
All Who Wonder Between//Roads
Safe To Sleep Circuit3
A Tunnel Pursued By Dogs
The Rocker Thin Lizzy
Blue Murder Jack Keeshan
All You Need Gráinne Hunt
Procession The Atrix
Jesus Christ & The Holy Ghost (Not Taken In Vain The Southern Fold
Ivory NTF
Sailor Boy M. Cambridge
The Gap of Dreams/Nia’s Jig/The Beekeeper Altan

 

Close