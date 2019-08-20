Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #165 – 20/8/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 22/8/2019
and here’s the playlist:
|In The Dark
|Elise Ramsbottom
|Between The Pines
|Gráinne Hunt
|All Who Wonder
|Between//Roads
|Safe To Sleep
|Circuit3
|A Tunnel
|Pursued By Dogs
|The Rocker
|Thin Lizzy
|Blue Murder
|Jack Keeshan
|All You Need
|Gráinne Hunt
|Procession
|The Atrix
|Jesus Christ & The Holy Ghost (Not Taken In Vain
|The Southern Fold
|Ivory
|NTF
|Sailor Boy
|M. Cambridge
|The Gap of Dreams/Nia’s Jig/The Beekeeper
|Altan