Ceol Anocht: Show #166 – 22/8/2019

Martin Bridgeman 22/08/2019
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 27/8/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

In The Dark Elise Ramsbottom
Dance Gráinne Hunt
Don’t Cling To Life The Murder Capital
Freefall A Band Called Paul
Talk Pursued By Dogs
Treasure On The Wasteland The Atrix
Oceans Tolu Makay
This Secret Gráinne Hunt
Jesus Christ & The Holy Ghost (Not Taken In Vain The Southern Fold
Reign Toy Girl
Shine Screaming Orphans
Honest DAY_S
Dark Inishowen Altan
