Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #166 – 22/8/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 27/8/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|In The Dark
|Elise Ramsbottom
|Dance
|Gráinne Hunt
|Don’t Cling To Life
|The Murder Capital
|Freefall
|A Band Called Paul
|Talk
|Pursued By Dogs
|Treasure On The Wasteland
|The Atrix
|Oceans
|Tolu Makay
|This Secret
|Gráinne Hunt
|Jesus Christ & The Holy Ghost (Not Taken In Vain
|The Southern Fold
|Reign
|Toy Girl
|Shine
|Screaming Orphans
|Honest
|DAY_S
|Dark Inishowen
|Altan