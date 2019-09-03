Cabin Fever
Ceol Anocht: Show #169 – 3/9/2019

Martin Bridgeman 03/09/2019
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 5/9/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Innocents The Wha
Monto Pierce Turner
Mountain Climber The Frantics
The Rebound Effect Fintan McKahey
This Time Karrie
Bail All the People Aine Tyrrell
Shining Lights Riff Shop
Do You Love An Apple Pierce Turner
Alright D. Cullen
Tell Me When This One Ends KARMS
Rise Boku
Take Me Mark Waldron Hyden
Renaissance Man Pádraig Rynne

 

