Ceol Anocht: Show #169 – 3/9/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 5/9/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Innocents
|The Wha
|Monto
|Pierce Turner
|Mountain Climber
|The Frantics
|The Rebound Effect
|Fintan McKahey
|This Time
|Karrie
|Bail All the People
|Aine Tyrrell
|Shining Lights
|Riff Shop
|Do You Love An Apple
|Pierce Turner
|Alright
|D. Cullen
|Tell Me When This One Ends
|KARMS
|Rise
|Boku
|Take Me
|Mark Waldron Hyden
|Renaissance Man
|Pádraig Rynne