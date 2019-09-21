Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #175 – 24/9/2019

Martin Bridgeman 21/09/2019
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 26/9/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Postcard From Queens Stevie Cliff
Old Fashioned Morphine Gordon Barry
Hold On LightNife
Maybe Squarehead
He Wishes The Best For His Departed Love Ken O’Duffy
Sitcom archmotors
Star To Star Mick Flannery
My Name Is River Gordon Barry
Under Clery’s Clock The Radiators From Space
She Sits With the Moon Richie Healy
Perfect Harmony Daithí
Headache Drew Hall
Caherea Valley Pádraig Rynne
Close