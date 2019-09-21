Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #175 – 24/9/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 26/9/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Postcard From Queens
|Stevie Cliff
|Old Fashioned Morphine
|Gordon Barry
|Hold On
|LightNife
|Maybe
|Squarehead
|He Wishes The Best For His Departed Love
|Ken O’Duffy
|Sitcom
|archmotors
|Star To Star
|Mick Flannery
|My Name Is River
|Gordon Barry
|Under Clery’s Clock
|The Radiators From Space
|She Sits With the Moon
|Richie Healy
|Perfect Harmony
|Daithí
|Headache
|Drew Hall
|Caherea Valley
|Pádraig Rynne