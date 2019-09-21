Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #176 – 26/9/2019

Martin Bridgeman 21/09/2019
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 1/10/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Postcard From Queens Stevie Cliff
Ghost Of A River Gordon Barry
One Last Time Stomptown Brass Band
Muscle Shoals Amanda St. John
The Engineer Ken O’Duffy
No Hope Road A Lazarus Soul
Gonna Be Strong Gypsies On The Autobahn
Roll With The Punches Gordon Barry
Under Clery’s Clock The Radiators From Space
The Perilous Tree Richie Healy
Tin Pan Alley David Keenan
Back To the Land, My Love Mount Alaska
The Golden Hour (An Uair Órga) Colm Mac Con Iomaire
the River Holds It’s Breath (Toat Ar An Abhann) Colm Mac Con Iomaire

 

