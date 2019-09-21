Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #176 – 26/9/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 1/10/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Postcard From Queens
|Stevie Cliff
|Ghost Of A River
|Gordon Barry
|One Last Time
|Stomptown Brass Band
|Muscle Shoals
|Amanda St. John
|The Engineer
|Ken O’Duffy
|No Hope Road
|A Lazarus Soul
|Gonna Be Strong
|Gypsies On The Autobahn
|Roll With The Punches
|Gordon Barry
|Under Clery’s Clock
|The Radiators From Space
|The Perilous Tree
|Richie Healy
|Tin Pan Alley
|David Keenan
|Back To the Land, My Love
|Mount Alaska
|The Golden Hour (An Uair Órga)
|Colm Mac Con Iomaire
|the River Holds It’s Breath (Toat Ar An Abhann)
|Colm Mac Con Iomaire