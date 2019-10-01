Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #177 – 1/10/2019

Martin Bridgeman 01/10/2019
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 3/10/2019

..and here’s the playlist:

83 Slaney
Shearwater Michael ‘MOG’ O’Grady
Clout9 God Knows and Outsider YP
The Walk Paul Greenan
In the Dark Elise Ramsbottom
Ambre Columbia Mills
Little Light Maker Linda Em
Molly’s Waltz Michael ‘MOG’ O’Grady
Sunset Conoisseur Paddy Mulcahy
Tides Cry Monster Cry
Elephant Benjamin Francis Leftwich
Fairwell Spaghetti Abstract
