Ceol Anocht: Show #177 – 1/10/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 3/10/2019
..and here’s the playlist:
|83
|Slaney
|Shearwater
|Michael ‘MOG’ O’Grady
|Clout9
|God Knows and Outsider YP
|The Walk
|Paul Greenan
|In the Dark
|Elise Ramsbottom
|Ambre
|Columbia Mills
|Little Light Maker
|Linda Em
|Molly’s Waltz
|Michael ‘MOG’ O’Grady
|Sunset Conoisseur
|Paddy Mulcahy
|Tides
|Cry Monster Cry
|Elephant
|Benjamin Francis Leftwich
|Fairwell
|Spaghetti Abstract