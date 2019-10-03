Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #178 – 3/10/2019

Martin Bridgeman 03/10/2019
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 8/10/2019

and here’s the playlist:

83 Slaney
Crying Out For You Michael ‘MOG’ O’Grady
Altar Wine David Keenan
Crying My Heart Out OHIN
Rattling Brain Elise Ramsbottom
Why Wait Lilla Vargen
The Witch That Could Not Be Burned Blackbird & Crow
Seed For Every Plough Michael ‘MOG’ O’Grady
Take It Away The Key Rocks
Save Your Soul The Southern Fold
Weak Joy Sans Chateaux
Pistachio Paradise Spaghetti Abstract
