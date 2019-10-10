Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #180 – 10/10/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 15/10/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Altar Wine
|David Keenan
|We Thought We Knew
|Caoimhín Ó’Raghallaigh & Thomas Bartlett
|40 Odd Years
|The Wha
|Honey
|Sorcha Richardson
|Weak
|Syrens
|Older Now
|Reevah
|Listening To Hank Williams
|The Remedy Club
|My Darling Asleep
|Caoimhín Ó’Raghallaigh & Thomas Bartlett
|The Rain On A Wave
|Rodney Owl
|Under Clery’s Clock
|The Radiators From Space
|Morning Star
|Blue Fish Diamond
|I’m Still In Love with You
|Kevin Herm Connolly
|Further Than Memory
|Caoimhín Ó’Raghallaigh & Thomas Bartlett