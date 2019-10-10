Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #180 – 10/10/2019

Martin Bridgeman 10/10/2019
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 15/10/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Altar Wine David Keenan
We Thought We Knew Caoimhín Ó’Raghallaigh & Thomas Bartlett
40 Odd Years The Wha
Honey Sorcha Richardson
Weak Syrens
Older Now Reevah
Listening To Hank Williams The Remedy Club
My Darling Asleep Caoimhín Ó’Raghallaigh & Thomas Bartlett
The Rain On A Wave Rodney Owl
Under Clery’s Clock The Radiators From Space
Morning Star Blue Fish Diamond
I’m Still In Love with You Kevin Herm Connolly
Further Than Memory Caoimhín Ó’Raghallaigh & Thomas Bartlett
