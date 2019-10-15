Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #181 – 15/10/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 17/10/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Wait
|Little Routes
|Safe To Sleep
|Circuit3
|Bells Of Hell
|Cursed Murphy
|Over Compensating
|The Lost Boys
|The Streets Of Ballyphehane
|John Spillane
|Infernal Machines
|The Divine Comedy
|Ugly America
|Wasps .v. Humans
|Electric
|Circuit3
|Empty Pockets
|John Blek
|Song Of The Faithful Departed
|The Radiators From Space
|A Girl Like That
|Adrian Sullivan
|The Safety Of Sleep
|Dave Thomas O’Gorman
|Bó Mhín Toitean / The Watchmaker / Humours Of Max
|Mulholland & McCluskey