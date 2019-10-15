Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #181 – 15/10/2019

Martin Bridgeman 15/10/2019
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 17/10/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Wait Little Routes
Safe To Sleep Circuit3
Bells Of Hell Cursed Murphy
Over Compensating The Lost Boys
The Streets Of Ballyphehane John Spillane
Infernal Machines The Divine Comedy
Ugly America Wasps .v. Humans
Electric Circuit3
Empty Pockets John Blek
Song Of The Faithful Departed The Radiators From Space
A Girl Like That Adrian Sullivan
The Safety Of Sleep Dave Thomas O’Gorman
Bó Mhín Toitean / The Watchmaker / Humours Of Max Mulholland & McCluskey
Close