Ceol Anocht: Show #183 – 29/10/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 31/10/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|True Love Will Find You In The End
|Jerry Fish Feat. Wallis Bird
|I Do
|Jimmy’s Cousin
|Mono
|Sacred Animals
|Tough
|Magazines
|God Is A Ghost
|The Southern Fold
|Last King
|Pat Dam Smyth
|Shiverspine
|Laura Mulcahy
|Astor & 8th
|Jimmy’s Cousin
|Sunday’s Child
|Paddy Mulcahy
|Sleep Before The Landslide
|Boa Morte
|Weaker at The Knees
|Conor O’Sullivan
|Symmetry
|SYML
|Pistachio Paradise
|Spaghetti Abstract