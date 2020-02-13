Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #209 – 13/2/2020

Martin Bridgeman 13/02/2020
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 18/2/2020

…and here’s the playlist:

I Got You The Remedy Club
Cocaine Corner Luan Parle
I’m In Need Cormac O’Caoimh
Didn’t Have To Be That Way The Lost Messiahs
Empty Pockets John Blek
Superstore Flowers Emmet Scanlan & What The Good Thought
Love Is Strange Bronagh Gallagher / Susie Blue
The Ghost Of Martha Luan Parle
Do You Wonder Blue Fish Diamond
Baby Talk Mick Flannery / SON ( Susie O’Neill )
My Father’s Clouds Tadhg Williams
100 Ways Zapho & Ryan O’Shaughnessy
The Blackbird Arty McGlynn
Close
Close