Ceol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #209 – 13/2/2020
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 18/2/2020
…and here’s the playlist:
|I Got You
|The Remedy Club
|Cocaine Corner
|Luan Parle
|I’m In Need
|Cormac O’Caoimh
|Didn’t Have To Be That Way
|The Lost Messiahs
|Empty Pockets
|John Blek
|Superstore Flowers
|Emmet Scanlan & What The Good Thought
|Love Is Strange
|Bronagh Gallagher / Susie Blue
|The Ghost Of Martha
|Luan Parle
|Do You Wonder
|Blue Fish Diamond
|Baby Talk
|Mick Flannery / SON ( Susie O’Neill )
|My Father’s Clouds
|Tadhg Williams
|100 Ways
|Zapho & Ryan O’Shaughnessy
|The Blackbird
|Arty McGlynn