Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #216 – 10/3/2020
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 12/3/2020
…and here’s the playlist:
|Spark Of The Divine
|Ultan Conlon
|You And Me
|Marlene Enright
|Sowing Acorns (Arvo Party Remix)
|Emma Langford
|Shipwreck Gold
|Gavin Murphy
|Nape Of Ginger
|Leah Sohotra
|Liberty Belle
|Fontaines DC
|Anthropocene
|The Grey Merchant
|Bell Tower
|Marlene Enright
|Slopes
|Mount Alaska
|The Rain Came Down On Everything
|Some Rise Some Fall Ft. Anna Mitchell
|Wayfaring Stranger
|Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi
|Krakatoa
|The Pale
|The Sally Gardens
|Arty McGlynn