Ceol Anocht: Show #216 – 10/3/2020

Martin Bridgeman 10/03/2020
Ceol Anocht

Tonight's show will be available on the KCLR App until 12/3/2020

…and here’s the playlist:

Spark Of The Divine Ultan Conlon
You And Me Marlene Enright
Sowing Acorns (Arvo Party Remix) Emma Langford
Shipwreck Gold Gavin Murphy
Nape Of Ginger Leah Sohotra
Liberty Belle Fontaines DC
Anthropocene The Grey Merchant
Bell Tower Marlene Enright
Slopes Mount Alaska
The Rain Came Down On Everything Some Rise Some Fall Ft. Anna Mitchell
Wayfaring Stranger Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi
Krakatoa The Pale
The Sally Gardens Arty McGlynn
