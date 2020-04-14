Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #222 – 14/4/2020

Martin Bridgeman 14/04/2020
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 16/4/2020

…and here’s the playlist

I Believe Paul Bolger
House Of Cards LemonCello
There’s A Waltz Ultan Conlon
Mountain Shadow Bedlam Suitcase
Take The Weight Off Feibhar
Change Your Mind Luan Parle
Beyond A Vibe Dreaming Of Jupiter
Jacket In The Sun LemonCello
Evidence Of Living David Keenan
When The Though Of You Catches Up With Me Some Rise Some Fall
Wedding Of A Friend Brigid Mae Power
Stones Luke Clerkin
Hope In The Dark Carole Nelson Trio
