Ceol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #222 – 14/4/2020
Music Room Sessions
…and here’s the playlist
|I Believe
|Paul Bolger
|House Of Cards
|LemonCello
|There’s A Waltz
|Ultan Conlon
|Mountain Shadow
|Bedlam Suitcase
|Take The Weight Off
|Feibhar
|Change Your Mind
|Luan Parle
|Beyond A Vibe
|Dreaming Of Jupiter
|Jacket In The Sun
|LemonCello
|Evidence Of Living
|David Keenan
|When The Though Of You Catches Up With Me
|Some Rise Some Fall
|Wedding Of A Friend
|Brigid Mae Power
|Stones
|Luke Clerkin
|Hope In The Dark
|Carole Nelson Trio