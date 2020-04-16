Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #223 – 16/4/2020
Music Room Sessions
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 21/4/2020
…and here’s the playlist:
|I Believe
|Paul Bolger
|Libra
|LemonCello
|You Must Pretend
|Brian Kenealy
|Murmuration (Cliché Song #1)
|Eileen Gogan & The Instructions
|Effra Road
|The Sky At Night
|Not Living
|Gregory MacLennan
|Little Hibernia
|Pinhole
|Oli And Water
|LemonCello
|Sweet Surrender
|Blackbird & Crow
|On A City Night
|Brigid Mae Power
|Weaken
|Áine O’Gorman
|Ar Scáth A Chéile
|Carole Nelson Trio