Ceol Anocht: Show #223 – 16/4/2020

Music Room Sessions

Avatar Martin Bridgeman 16/04/2020
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 21/4/2020

…and here’s the playlist:

I Believe Paul Bolger
Libra LemonCello
You Must Pretend Brian Kenealy
Murmuration (Cliché Song #1) Eileen Gogan & The Instructions
Effra Road The Sky At Night
Not Living Gregory MacLennan
Little Hibernia Pinhole
Oli And Water LemonCello
Sweet Surrender Blackbird & Crow
On A City Night Brigid Mae Power
Weaken Áine O’Gorman
Ar Scáth A Chéile Carole Nelson Trio
