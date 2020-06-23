Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #249 – 25/6/2020
From The Music Room
|Digiteach
|Deoraí
|Biologically Blue
|Some Rise Some Fall
|Yesterday’s Paper
|Banríon
|Dreams
|Irish Women in Harmony
|Jesus Christ And The Holy Ghost
|The Southern Fold
|Hang On
|Goodtime John
|Black Sunrise
|Goodtime John
|The Rain Came Down On Everything
|Some Rise Some Fall
|Dive
|BARQ
|Eglantine
|Sarah Rebecca
|On A City Night
|Brigid Mae Power
|Somewhere Between Oblivion And Bliss
|Joe Chester
|3.25 a.m.
|Úna Keane