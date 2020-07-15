Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #257 – 15/7/2020
From The Music Room
|Figure You Out
|The High Ground
|You Told Me
|Malaki Ft. Gemma Bradley
|Just Passin Through
|Paul Doran
|5 Honours And A 175
|The Alsatians
|Fuel Up
|Stornoway
|Don’t Say It
|Wyvern Lingo
|Shimalay
|A Band Called Paul
|Obsessed
|Gemma Bradley
|Silent Song
|Lee Rogers
|Somewhere Else
|Elaine Mai
|Ode To The Countryside
|The Ocelots & JB Paterson
|The Beauty Of Everyday Things
|Luka Bloom
|Tarnished Repetition
|Sunken Foal