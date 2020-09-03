Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #279 – 3/9/2020
From The Music Room
|Holy Grail
|Denise Chaila
|Believe
|One Morning In August
|Summer’s Herald
|Swimmers Jackson
|Summer’s Here
|Swimmers Jackson
|Director’s Cut
|The Flies
|Home Thoughts From Abroad
|Karrie / Jimmy Smyth
|You & Me
|Colberto
|Lost In My Head
|LightNife
|Fight
|One Morning In August
|The Mobile Shop
|Strength N.I.A
|Big Boys
|David Keenan
|Minnie
|Pádraig Jack
|Seahorse
|Vyvienne Long
|The Hunter’s Purse
|The Chieftains
|Farewell
|Pat Coldrick
|Sí Beag Sí Mór
|Pat Coldrick