Ceol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #279 – 3/9/2020

From The Music Room

Avatar Martin Bridgeman 03/09/2020
Ceol Anocht - Music Room
Holy Grail Denise Chaila
Believe One Morning In August
Summer’s Herald Swimmers Jackson
Summer’s Here Swimmers Jackson
Director’s Cut The Flies
Home Thoughts From Abroad Karrie / Jimmy Smyth
You & Me Colberto
Lost In My Head LightNife
Fight One Morning In August
The Mobile Shop Strength N.I.A
Big Boys David Keenan
Minnie Pádraig Jack
Seahorse Vyvienne Long
The Hunter’s Purse The Chieftains
Farewell Pat Coldrick
Sí Beag Sí Mór Pat Coldrick
