Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #294 – 13/10/2020
https://www.mixcloud.com/kclr96fm/ceol-anocht-show-294-10102020/
|Last Words
|Keeley
|Freeze Frame
|Niamh Regan
|Don’t Let Me Down
|A. Smyth
|She Is So Sweet
|Orwells 84
|Smile
|BossKat
|A Million Minds In Tune
|The Yellowhead Project
|Icky
|Babylamb
|Save The Day
|Niamh Regan
|Trouble Of the World
|Sinéad O’Connor
|Jealous Guy
|Join Me In The Pines
|Give It Time
|Jane Willow
|Who Am I Today
|Gillian Tuite
|Madrigal
|Ordnance Survey