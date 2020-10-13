Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #294 – 13/10/2020

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 13/10/2020
Ceol Anocht - Music Room

https://www.mixcloud.com/kclr96fm/ceol-anocht-show-294-10102020/

Last Words Keeley
Freeze Frame Niamh Regan
Don’t Let Me Down A. Smyth
She Is So Sweet Orwells 84
Smile BossKat
A Million Minds In Tune The Yellowhead Project
Icky Babylamb
Save The Day Niamh Regan
Trouble Of the World Sinéad O’Connor
Jealous Guy Join Me In The Pines
Give It Time Jane Willow
Who Am I Today Gillian Tuite
Madrigal Ordnance Survey

 

