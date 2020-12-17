Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #314 – 17/12/2020
Music Room Sessions
|Jenny
|Jack Keeshan
|I Am A Wave
|Ger Wolfe
|Telepathic
|Shy Mascot
|Save Me From Satellites (Say You Will)
|Dave Thomas O’Gorman
|Aaotek
|ZOiD feat. Jenna Harris
|Scarlet Angels
|Eleanor McEvoy
|Low
|Small Circle & Flora Maye
|Walk The Long Road
|Ger Wolfe
|Baby Talk
|Mick Flannery / SON ( Susie O’Neill )
|Song For Kirsty MacColl
|Martin Leahy
|Little Bird (CYNEMA Remix)
|O’Sullivan
|Have A Love (Overmono Remix)
|For Those I Love
|The Dead of Night
|Gerry Horan