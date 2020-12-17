Shop Carlow Kilkenny
Ceol Anocht: Show #314 – 17/12/2020

Jenny Jack Keeshan
I Am A Wave Ger Wolfe
Telepathic Shy Mascot
Save Me From Satellites (Say You Will) Dave Thomas O’Gorman
Aaotek ZOiD feat. Jenna Harris
Scarlet Angels Eleanor McEvoy
Low Small Circle & Flora Maye
Walk The Long Road Ger Wolfe
Baby Talk Mick Flannery / SON ( Susie O’Neill )
Song For Kirsty MacColl Martin Leahy
Little Bird (CYNEMA Remix) O’Sullivan
Have A Love (Overmono Remix) For Those I Love
The Dead of Night Gerry Horan
