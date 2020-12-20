Shop Carlow Kilkenny
Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #315 – 22/12/2020

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 20/12/2020
Ceol Anocht

 

She Is So Sweet Orwells 84
Don’t Let Me Down Revelino
Everybody’s Hurting Tony St. Ledger
Anseo Denis Chaila Ft. Jafaris
Free To Fall Emma Langford
Comin’ Home Mary Stokes Band
Champagne & Caviar Jess Young
Spectre Mark Geary
Never Fall in Love With You Again Chris Ahern
May You Stephen James Smith Ft. Jess Kav
Tonnta Fears
The Space That Is Left Arrivalists
Silvaticus / Sunrise Úna Keane
Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 20/12/2020