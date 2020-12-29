Shop Carlow Kilkenny
Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #317 – 29/12/2020

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 29/12/2020
Ceol Anocht

Death And His Daughter Fair John Blek
Friends Keep Dropping Moon Looks On
Breathe (Arvo Party Remix) Gráinne Hunt
Prayer Before Birth Cursed Murphy Versus the Resistance
Cursed Murphy Blues Cursed Murphy Versus the Resistance
Home Thoughts From Abroad Karrie / Jimmy Smyth
The Red Tin Roof Peter O’Toole
She’s Fire (Richey McCourt Remix) CARRON
Strange Bird Jack O’Rourke
As I Roved Out Eamon Brady / Fiach Ó Muircheartaigh
Even If It’s a Lie Lorraine Nash
Point Of Disgust Myles O’Reilly
Piano Squared Úna Keane
Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 29/12/2020