Ceol Anocht: Show #36 - 12/4/2018
KCLR Blog

Ceol Anocht: Show #36 – 12/4/2018

Martin Bridgeman 1 day ago
Less than a minute
Tonight’s show will  be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 12/4/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Public Enemy No. 1 Rory Gallagher
Total Eclipse Of The Sun Don McLean
How Soon Is Now The Smiths
Nothing Like Love August Wells
See It In Your Eyes Luan Parle
Hurt Inside Ultan Conlon
Cinder To The Sun Birds Of Olympus
In The Street Big Star
Aladdin Sane David Bowie
Creep The Kerbs
The Hunter’s Purse Arty McGlynn/Nollaig Casey
Stuck Up On The Staircase LemonCello
The Fine Art Of Happiness Ultan Conlon
Death Country The Southern Fold
Down In The Street Below Divine Comedy
Thirteen Big Star
White Feathers Plague Monkeys
Matchstick Men Lucky Bones
Bright Shiny Objects Deni Bonet
An Buachaill Caol Dubh Iarla Ó’Lionáird
Thru You I Awaken Nadine Khouri
Caoineadh Eoghan Ruadh Arty McGlynn/Nollaig Casey

 

