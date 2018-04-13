KCLR Blog
Ceol Anocht: Show #36 – 12/4/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 12/4/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Public Enemy No. 1
|Rory Gallagher
|Total Eclipse Of The Sun
|Don McLean
|How Soon Is Now
|The Smiths
|Nothing Like Love
|August Wells
|See It In Your Eyes
|Luan Parle
|Hurt Inside
|Ultan Conlon
|Cinder To The Sun
|Birds Of Olympus
|In The Street
|Big Star
|Aladdin Sane
|David Bowie
|Creep
|The Kerbs
|The Hunter’s Purse
|Arty McGlynn/Nollaig Casey
|Stuck Up On The Staircase
|LemonCello
|The Fine Art Of Happiness
|Ultan Conlon
|Death Country
|The Southern Fold
|Down In The Street Below
|Divine Comedy
|Thirteen
|Big Star
|White Feathers
|Plague Monkeys
|Matchstick Men
|Lucky Bones
|Bright Shiny Objects
|Deni Bonet
|An Buachaill Caol Dubh
|Iarla Ó’Lionáird
|Thru You I Awaken
|Nadine Khouri
|Caoineadh Eoghan Ruadh
|Arty McGlynn/Nollaig Casey