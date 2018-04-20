Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #38 – 19/4/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 24/4/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Blaze
|Them There
|That Thing You Called Love
|Bennett-Wilson-Poole
|Young Dad
|Spies
|Downmarket
|The Blades
|Colour Of The Holy Sun
|The Shaker Hymn
|Bumper In The Hail
|Courtney Marie Andrews
|Line Of Vision
|Niall Thomas
|Have You Built Yourself Well
|Cormac O’Caoimh
|Television Screen
|The Radiators From Space
|Emerald
|Thin Lizzy
|Wonderful
|Imelda Kehoe
|What’s Going On
|Marvin Gaye
|Glen Of Aherlow
|Ré
|Diving Hour
|Basciville
|Burrow
|Niall Thomas
|Thirteen
|Ciaran Lavery
|Linda
|Jayson Bratten
|Maybe I’m Amazed
|Paul McCartney
|Something So Wonderful
|Eleanor McEvoy
|Girl With Dark Hair
|David Keenan
|She Chose Me
|Randy Newman
|Blues Run The Game
|Martin Simpson
|Medicine Joe
|Matt McGinn
|Old Friend
|Darlingside
|Beauty Deas An Oileáin
|Ré