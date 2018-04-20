Ceol Anocht: Show #38 - 19/4/2018
Tonight’s show will  be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 24/4/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Blaze Them There
That Thing You Called Love Bennett-Wilson-Poole
Young Dad Spies
Downmarket The Blades
Colour Of The Holy Sun The Shaker Hymn
Bumper In The Hail Courtney Marie Andrews
Line Of Vision Niall Thomas
Have You Built Yourself Well Cormac O’Caoimh
Television Screen The Radiators From Space
Emerald Thin Lizzy
Wonderful Imelda Kehoe
What’s Going On Marvin Gaye
Glen Of Aherlow
Diving Hour Basciville
Burrow Niall Thomas
Thirteen Ciaran Lavery
Linda Jayson Bratten
Maybe I’m Amazed Paul McCartney
Something So Wonderful Eleanor McEvoy
Girl With Dark Hair David Keenan
She Chose Me Randy Newman
Blues Run The Game Martin Simpson
Medicine Joe Matt McGinn
Old Friend Darlingside
Beauty Deas An Oileáin

