Ceol Anocht: Show #41 – 1/5/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 3/5/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Without You
|Pugwash
|All Love
|Paul Alwright Ft. Maverick Sabre
|Mannish Boy
|Muddy Waters
|Muddy Waters
|One Horse Pony
|A Miner’s Life Is Like A Sailor’s
|Dick Gaughan
|Magnificent Birds
|Hedge Schools
|Seventeen
|Saville
|Round And Round
|David Bowie
|Ziggy Stardust
|David Bowie
|Columbine
|Tír Na nÓg
|The Belll
|The Olllam
|The Friendly Ranger At Clontarf Castle
|Thin Lizzy
|Oncoming
|Hedge Schools
|The Emptying Of The Ashes
|Clang Sayne
|Blues Run The Game
|Johnny Dickinson
|If
|Michael Nyman Ft. Hilary Summers
|Kingfisher Blue
|The Blades
|Turquoise Sea
|Dean Gurrie
|Best Of The Best Of Times
|Darlingside
|No Fruit To Bear
|Kieran Mulvihill
|Stay
|The Blue Nile
|The Follly Of Wisdom
|The Olllam