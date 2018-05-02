Ceol Anocht: Show #41 - 1/5/2018
Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #41 – 1/5/2018

Martin Bridgeman 1 min ago
Less than a minute
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman

Tonight’s show will  be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 3/5/2018

 

…and here’s the playlist:

Without You Pugwash
All Love Paul Alwright Ft. Maverick Sabre
Mannish Boy Muddy Waters
Muddy Waters One Horse Pony
A Miner’s Life Is Like A Sailor’s Dick Gaughan
Magnificent Birds Hedge Schools
Seventeen Saville
Round And Round David Bowie
Ziggy Stardust David Bowie
Columbine Tír Na nÓg
The Belll The Olllam
The Friendly Ranger At Clontarf Castle Thin Lizzy
Oncoming Hedge Schools
The Emptying Of The Ashes Clang Sayne
Blues Run The Game Johnny Dickinson
If Michael Nyman Ft. Hilary Summers
Kingfisher Blue The Blades
Turquoise Sea Dean Gurrie
Best Of The Best Of Times Darlingside
No Fruit To Bear Kieran Mulvihill
Stay The Blue Nile
The Follly Of Wisdom The Olllam

 

Martin Bridgeman

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close