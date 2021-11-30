Catch UpCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #413 – 1/12/2021
Music Room Sessions
|Always Snow On The Mountain
|The Raines
|Only Love Only Light
|Wyvern Lingo
|On Your Own Terms
|Audrey Bridgeman
|Clouds In My Heart
|Mary Stokes Band
|Ferdia’s Song
|Horslips
|Roses In The Nile
|Dark Tropics
|061
|Denise Chaila
|Sydney
|Wyvern Lingo
|Someday Son All Of This Won’t Be Yours Either
|Headgear
|Tug Of War
|Uwmami / Selu
|Appetiser
|JYellowL Feat. Antigoni
|Deep Within
|WORNOC
|Planxty Seán De Fréine / Croí Cinne / Mé fhéin is Seosamhín
|Na Casadaigh / Burnchurch