Ceol Anocht: Show #413 – 1/12/2021

Music Room Sessions

30/11/2021

Always Snow On The Mountain The Raines
Only Love Only Light Wyvern Lingo
On Your Own Terms Audrey Bridgeman
Clouds In My Heart Mary Stokes Band
Ferdia’s Song Horslips
Roses In The Nile Dark Tropics
061 Denise Chaila
Sydney Wyvern Lingo
Someday Son All Of This Won’t Be Yours Either Headgear
Tug Of War Uwmami / Selu
Appetiser JYellowL Feat. Antigoni
Deep Within WORNOC
Planxty Seán De Fréine / Croí Cinne / Mé fhéin is Seosamhín Na Casadaigh / Burnchurch

 

