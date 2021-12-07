Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #415 – 8/12/2021

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 07/12/2021

Free To Dance Trouble Pilgrims
Shut Up Venus (2021) The Pale
Heartbreaker The Mary Janes
Inside Out A Band Called Paul
Happy To Meet, Sorry To Part Horslips
Hall Of Mirrors Horslips
Hate to See It Emét
Don’t Call Me Anna Leah
You Play Indie Music (2021) The Pale
Fairytale of New York Megan O’Neill
Inevitability of Death Ciaran Lavery
Silence With Ease John Hegarty
Planxty Seán De Fréine / Croí Cine / Mé fhéin is Seosamhín Na Casadaigh / Burnchurch

 

