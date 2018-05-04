Ceol Anocht: Show #42 - 3/5/2018
Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #42 – 3/5/2018

Martin Bridgeman 2 days ago
Less than a minute
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman

Tonight’s show will  be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 8/5/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

I Love You The Most Karrie
She’s A Keeper Susie Blue
Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow Joni Mitchell
Angelana Eoin Coogan
Roots Waltz Roy Thompson
Better To My Baby Whitney Rose
Still, Life Hedge Schools
Come Out Owen G
Moving Kate Bush
The Man With The Child In His Eyes Kate Bush
Used To Know Chris Haze
Anthropocene Peter Oren
The Devilll For My Hurt The Olllam
Landscapes Ben Reel
Golden Hedge Schools
Frequent Infirmities Kieran Mulvihill
Raglan Road Luke Kelly
Desire As Prefab Sprout
Grace Julie Feeney
Hall Of Mirrors Tír Na nÓg
Persuasion Richard Thompson/Teddy Thompson
The Malecón Reel Clare Sands

 

Martin Bridgeman

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close