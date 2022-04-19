Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #450 – 20/4/2022
Music Room Sessions
|Wordless Soundless
|Auxiliary Phoenix Feat. Knowah
|Intro Theme
|Síomha
|Speir Rua
|Síomha
|Fail Better
|Megan O’Neill
|Back To It
|Zigunov & Lil Manz
|First of the Day
|Badhands
|Chrome Heart
|The Walls
|Aquarius
|Wallis Bird
|Right From the Start
|Síomha
|Truthache
|Kevin Morrow
|The Silence Above Us
|Sarah McQuaid
|The Lighthouse
|Old Sea Legs
|Spailpín Fánach
|Gatehouse
|Flute Partita in A minor – Sarabande
|Chris Newman