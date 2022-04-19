Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #450 – 20/4/2022

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman19/04/2022

Wordless Soundless Auxiliary Phoenix Feat. Knowah
Intro Theme Síomha
Speir Rua Síomha
Fail Better Megan O’Neill
Back To It Zigunov & Lil Manz
First of the Day Badhands
Chrome Heart The Walls
Aquarius Wallis Bird
Right From the Start Síomha
Truthache Kevin Morrow
The Silence Above Us Sarah McQuaid
The Lighthouse Old Sea Legs
Spailpín Fánach Gatehouse
Flute Partita in A minor – Sarabande Chris Newman
Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman19/04/2022