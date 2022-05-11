Catch UpCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #457 – 12/5/2022

Martin Bridgeman 11/05/2022

Old Dog Young Dog Dogs
Lady Love And The Cavalier Paul J Bolger
Future Radio (Ricardo Autobahn Remix) Circuit3
King Of The Dive Bars The Racketeers
Turn Back The Time Smythy
Weird Friendmaker
Bullfrog Blues Rory Gallagher
Too Long A Walk Paul J Bolger
Stranded Ruby Moss
The Well Below The Valley-O Pauline Scanlon
Phoenix Ger Eaton
A Bhríde Bheag Chróin Nell Ní Chróinín
Farewell to Stoneybatter / An Raibh Tu ag an gCarraig / March at Kilmore Téada
