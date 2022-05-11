Catch UpCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #457 – 12/5/2022
Music Room Sessions
|Old Dog Young Dog
|Dogs
|Lady Love And The Cavalier
|Paul J Bolger
|Future Radio (Ricardo Autobahn Remix)
|Circuit3
|King Of The Dive Bars
|The Racketeers
|Turn Back The Time
|Smythy
|Weird
|Friendmaker
|Bullfrog Blues
|Rory Gallagher
|Too Long A Walk
|Paul J Bolger
|Stranded
|Ruby Moss
|The Well Below The Valley-O
|Pauline Scanlon
|Phoenix
|Ger Eaton
|A Bhríde Bheag Chróin
|Nell Ní Chróinín
|Farewell to Stoneybatter / An Raibh Tu ag an gCarraig / March at Kilmore
|Téada