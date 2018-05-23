Ceol Anocht: Show #47 - 22/5/2018
Martin Bridgeman 14 mins ago
Tonight’s show will  be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 24/5/2018

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/ceol-anocht-show-47-2252018

…and here’s the playlist:

The Little Things Oh Bryan
Devil In Me Alice Lynskey
Love Will Tear Us Apart Joy Division
Goodbye Old Holy Corner Boy
Redbird Hadley McCall Thackston
A Little German David Hopkins
C’est La David Hopkins
Reuben Cathy Davey
Ketamine For Breakfast Kate Tempest
Gardenia Iggy Pop
Shelter The Cedartowns
Picasso Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band
Marina’s Kitchen Eoin Dillon
Sleep Tonight Robb Murphy
Irresponsible David Hopkins
Worchester Lane Gerard James Hough / Muireann Ryan
Better Than Nothing At All Pugwash
Tom Traubert’s Blues Tom Waits
Where You Are John Hegarty
With You On My Own Brigid Mae Power
In My Role As Professional Singer And Ham Mark Eitzel
Summerfield Avenue Chris Wood
Between The Pylons Malojian
Pandelorum Eoin Dillon

 

 

 

Martin Bridgeman

