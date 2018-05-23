Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #47 – 22/5/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 24/5/2018
https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/ceol-anocht-show-47-2252018
…and here’s the playlist:
|The Little Things
|Oh Bryan
|Devil In Me
|Alice Lynskey
|Love Will Tear Us Apart
|Joy Division
|Goodbye Old Holy
|Corner Boy
|Redbird
|Hadley McCall Thackston
|A Little German
|David Hopkins
|C’est La
|David Hopkins
|Reuben
|Cathy Davey
|Ketamine For Breakfast
|Kate Tempest
|Gardenia
|Iggy Pop
|Shelter
|The Cedartowns
|Picasso
|Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band
|Marina’s Kitchen
|Eoin Dillon
|Sleep Tonight
|Robb Murphy
|Irresponsible
|David Hopkins
|Worchester Lane
|Gerard James Hough / Muireann Ryan
|Better Than Nothing At All
|Pugwash
|Tom Traubert’s Blues
|Tom Waits
|Where You Are
|John Hegarty
|With You On My Own
|Brigid Mae Power
|In My Role As Professional Singer And Ham
|Mark Eitzel
|Summerfield Avenue
|Chris Wood
|Between The Pylons
|Malojian
|Pandelorum
|Eoin Dillon