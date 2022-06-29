Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #470 – 29/6/2022

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman29/06/2022

Hold That Line Cursed Murphy Versus the Resistance
Boarded Up in Belfast Keeley
Semi Delinquent David Keenan
Sail On Clare Sands
Kraken Michael Mormecha
In Dreams Judy On The Roof
Elemental ReHumanise
Where The Monster Lives Keeley
Inside I’m Dancing Mike Hanrahan
Not Over You Tadhg Daly Ft. Etaoin
It’s Your Fault Too Doppler
Singing In The Shower Myles O’Reilly
The Silence of Clouds. The Carole Nelson Trio
