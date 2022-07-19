Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #477 – 21/7/2022

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman19/07/2022

Space Is Us Telefís Feat. Sean O’Hagan
For Love Veronika Brendan Tallon
Jenny Jack Keeshan
Baby Witch Clara Tracey
I Need You This Time Rudy
So Much So Few elbé
Milkshake Pilltaste Local Boy
Under Winter Skies Brendan Tallon
Wasted Christian Cohle
The Last Signal Eileen Gogan & Sean O’Hagan
Where the Crawdads Sing (Carolina Nights) Kate Nicholson
Cúmha i Ndiaidh Aisling Shéanta Laura Mulcahy
(I Sail Through) Cyberspace Maurice Whitmore
A New Beginning Maurice Whitmore
