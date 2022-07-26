Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #478 – 26/7/2022
Music Room Sessions
|Your Father
|Frankenstein Bolts
|Fraud On The Courts
|Thee UFO
|Only Good Things
|The Murder Capital
|Big Fish
|Under Starling
|Summer Song (Gui Boratto Rework)
|The Crayon Set
|Murmuration (Cliché Song #1)
|Eileen Gogan & The Instructions
|Stumble
|Huts On Stilts
|Impish Delight
|Thee UFO
|Lights Up
|Carron
|Turn The Screw
|We Are Aerials
|Graduating
|Nell Mescal
|The Books Are Piling Up
|Arrivalists
|Rest In Peace
|Doctor Bua
|The Art Of Escapism
|Doctor Bua