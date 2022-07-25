Ceol Anocht: Show #479 – 28/7/2022

Your Father Frankenstein Bolts

Anamorphosis Thee UFO

LoCo elMANO&DER

Suzi Quatro (Teenage Discos 73) Tommy Keyes

Let Me Know Gilbert O’Sullivan

Coming Home Mary Stokes Band

Look What She Threw Away. Doctor Millar

Ponderous Fug Thee UFO

Way to Say Goodbye Aoife Nessa Frances

Is That The Way It Goes Paul Hogan

Otherworld Lowli

Pasty Cline & The Wichita Line Arrivalists