Ceol Anocht: Show #479 – 28/7/2022

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman26/07/2022

Your Father Frankenstein Bolts
Anamorphosis Thee UFO
LoCo elMANO&DER
Suzi Quatro (Teenage Discos 73) Tommy Keyes
Let Me Know Gilbert O’Sullivan
Coming Home Mary Stokes Band
Look What She Threw Away. Doctor Millar
Ponderous Fug Thee UFO
Way to Say Goodbye Aoife Nessa Frances
Is That The Way It Goes Paul Hogan
Otherworld Lowli
Pasty Cline & The Wichita Line Arrivalists
Celia Connellan Steve Cooney
