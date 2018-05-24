Ceol Anocht: Show #48 - 24/5/2018
Martin Bridgeman 37 mins ago
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Tonight’s show will  be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 12/6/2018

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/ceol-anocht-show-48-2452018/

…and here’s the playlist:

We’ll Always Have Paris The New 52
KISS Pale Rivers
There She Goes The La’s
Good Enough Aaron Nestor
Dan Stuart’s Blues John Dee Graham
Disappointed David Hopkins
Right Kind Of Love Dreaming Of Jupiter
Airwaves Kraftwerk
Karma Police Radiohead
Tóg É Go Bog É Kila
Lost Natalie Prass
Christchurch Bells Eoin Dillon
Salvation Call Blue Fish Diamond
Let Somebody Inside David Hopkins
Afternoon Wine The Cedartowns
The Late Show Jackson Browne
Navigate Hedge Schools
Things Have Changed Conor O’Sullivan
End Of The World Peter Bruntnell Trio
Fly Nick Drake
Cucandy The Gloaming

 

Martin Bridgeman

