Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #48 – 24/5/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 12/6/2018
https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/ceol-anocht-show-48-2452018/
…and here’s the playlist:
|We’ll Always Have Paris
|The New 52
|KISS
|Pale Rivers
|There She Goes
|The La’s
|Good Enough
|Aaron Nestor
|Dan Stuart’s Blues
|John Dee Graham
|Disappointed
|David Hopkins
|Right Kind Of Love
|Dreaming Of Jupiter
|Airwaves
|Kraftwerk
|Karma Police
|Radiohead
|Tóg É Go Bog É
|Kila
|Lost
|Natalie Prass
|Christchurch Bells
|Eoin Dillon
|Salvation Call
|Blue Fish Diamond
|Let Somebody Inside
|David Hopkins
|Afternoon Wine
|The Cedartowns
|The Late Show
|Jackson Browne
|Navigate
|Hedge Schools
|Things Have Changed
|Conor O’Sullivan
|End Of The World
|Peter Bruntnell Trio
|Fly
|Nick Drake
|Cucandy
|The Gloaming