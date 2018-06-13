Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #49 – 12/6/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 14/6/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Long Way To The Sun
|Trouble Pilgrims
|Now I Know
|Aslan
|Transmission
|Joy Division
|Psycho
|Suli
|Harlequin
|Mean Mary
|The Gang
|Sean Millar / Jon Sanchez
|Call Me A Sinner
|The Stonecold Hobo
|Electricity
|Orchestral Maneouvres In The Dark
|Five Years
|David Bowie
|Peace Will Come
|State Lights
|All The Time
|The Kooks
|Francie Mooney’s
|Fidil
|No Means No
|Bláithín Carney
|Savage Pride
|Sean Millar / Jon Sanchez
|Anthropocene
|Peter Oren
|Let Your Weirdness Carry You Home
|Malojian
|Blackbird
|The Beatles
|Death Country
|The Southern Fold
|Alchemy
|Marlene Enright
|Down With The Universe
|David Corley
|The Last Ten Years
|Mark Eitzel
|The Grinding Knot
|Elevens
|Hector The Hero
|Fidil