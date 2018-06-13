Ceol Anocht: Show #49 - 12/6/2018
Ceol Anocht: Show #49 – 12/6/2018

Martin Bridgeman 11 mins ago
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 14/6/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Long Way To The Sun Trouble Pilgrims
Now I Know Aslan
Transmission Joy Division
Psycho Suli
Harlequin Mean Mary
The Gang Sean Millar / Jon Sanchez
Call Me A Sinner The Stonecold Hobo
Electricity Orchestral Maneouvres In The Dark
Five Years David Bowie
Peace Will Come State Lights
All The Time The Kooks
Francie Mooney’s Fidil
No Means No Bláithín Carney
Savage Pride Sean Millar / Jon Sanchez
Anthropocene Peter Oren
Let Your Weirdness Carry You Home Malojian
Blackbird The Beatles
Death Country The Southern Fold
Alchemy Marlene Enright
Down With The Universe David Corley
The Last Ten Years Mark Eitzel
The Grinding Knot Elevens
Hector The Hero Fidil

