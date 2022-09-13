Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #491 – 13/9/2022

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman13/09/2022

Keep The Flame Burning Clare Sands
Tough People Ben Reel
Close Your Eyes (and Try Again) Electric Penguins
Take What You’ve Been Given Jack Dora
Strawberry Moon Laytha
Ancestors The Frank And Walters
Let Me Know Gilbert O’Sullivan
Up There In The Sky Ben Reel
This Still Life Aoife Nessa Frances
I Remember Bróna Keogh
Singing In The Choir Vickie Keating / Declan Sinnott
Natural Disaster Laura Mulcahy
Midnight Mission Bill Shanley
