Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #491 – 13/9/2022
Music Room Sessions
|Keep The Flame Burning
|Clare Sands
|Tough People
|Ben Reel
|Close Your Eyes (and Try Again)
|Electric Penguins
|Take What You’ve Been Given
|Jack Dora
|Strawberry Moon
|Laytha
|Ancestors
|The Frank And Walters
|Let Me Know
|Gilbert O’Sullivan
|Up There In The Sky
|Ben Reel
|This Still Life
|Aoife Nessa Frances
|I Remember
|Bróna Keogh
|Singing In The Choir
|Vickie Keating / Declan Sinnott
|Natural Disaster
|Laura Mulcahy
|Midnight Mission
|Bill Shanley