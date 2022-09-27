Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #495 – 27/9/2022

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman27/09/2022

The Carthaginians Telefís
Archie Sorcha Richardson
Tempe (Forever the City Remains) Setting Suns DC
Who Was That Gavin Murphy
Slip & Slide Tino Rondz
Post Ryan Gilla Band
The Other Side Of Summer Ways Of Seeing
525 Sorcha Richardson
Flying Wild Martin Minihane
Hands Down Deirdre Murphy
Lyric & Air John Blek
Golden Street, Bitter Tears Adrian Crowley feat. Brigid Mae Power
3rd Wave Paddy Mulcahy
