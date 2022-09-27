Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #495 – 27/9/2022
Music Room Sessions
|The Carthaginians
|Telefís
|Archie
|Sorcha Richardson
|Tempe (Forever the City Remains)
|Setting Suns DC
|Who Was That
|Gavin Murphy
|Slip & Slide
|Tino Rondz
|Post Ryan
|Gilla Band
|The Other Side Of Summer
|Ways Of Seeing
|525
|Sorcha Richardson
|Flying Wild
|Martin Minihane
|Hands Down
|Deirdre Murphy
|Lyric & Air
|John Blek
|Golden Street, Bitter Tears
|Adrian Crowley feat. Brigid Mae Power
|3rd Wave
|Paddy Mulcahy