Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #499 – 11/10/2022

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman11/10/2022

Moment One Morning In August
It’s A Wonderful World Tommy Keyes
Secrets Meljoann
Stand And Leave WeKin
Willingdon Island Trick Mist
Morning Mist (The Birds) Robin James Hurt
Say Less Blimp x Kipunji Feat. MaRy
Canaries In The Coalmines Tommy Keyes
Swan Upon Leda Hozier
Aliens Cormac O’Caoimh
Keep It For The Next One Daithí Feat. Neil Dexter
Thorns & Bristles Dunluvly
Celia Connellan Steve Cooney

 

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman11/10/2022