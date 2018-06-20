Ceol Anocht: Show #51 – 19/6/2018
Martin Bridgeman 2 hours ago
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 21/6/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Roll Down Your Window The Whileaways
22 Days Ryley Walker
Under Clery’s Clock The Radiators From Space
My Little Blackbird Pilgrim St.
Super Moon Molly Tuttle
Where We Gonna Be Lonesome George
Apples Pugwash
Burn Deep Purple
The Double Cross Mary Coughlan
Come Up To The Room I Want Ye / Ebb Tide / Benbulben’s Shadow Steph Geremia
So Long Ago Karrie
Lies And Adverts Lonesome George
This One’s For You Fiach Moriarty
How High Mick Flannery
Time Has Told Me Nick Drake
Wedding Ring Glen Hansard
Buried in Kilkenny Landless
Lark In The Clear Air Karine Polwart
Every Night Paul McCartney
On My Own With You Brigid Mae Power
Pink Moon Nick Drake
A Rainy Day In Summer Farrell / Kelly

 

