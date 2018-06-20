Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #51 – 19/6/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 21/6/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Roll Down Your Window
|The Whileaways
|22 Days
|Ryley Walker
|Under Clery’s Clock
|The Radiators From Space
|My Little Blackbird
|Pilgrim St.
|Super Moon
|Molly Tuttle
|Where We Gonna Be
|Lonesome George
|Apples
|Pugwash
|Burn
|Deep Purple
|The Double Cross
|Mary Coughlan
|Come Up To The Room I Want Ye / Ebb Tide / Benbulben’s Shadow
|Steph Geremia
|So Long Ago
|Karrie
|Lies And Adverts
|Lonesome George
|This One’s For You
|Fiach Moriarty
|How High
|Mick Flannery
|Time Has Told Me
|Nick Drake
|Wedding Ring
|Glen Hansard
|Buried in Kilkenny
|Landless
|Lark In The Clear Air
|Karine Polwart
|Every Night
|Paul McCartney
|On My Own With You
|Brigid Mae Power
|Pink Moon
|Nick Drake
|A Rainy Day In Summer
|Farrell / Kelly