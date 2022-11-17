Ceol Anocht: Show #510 – 17/11/2022

Cross To Bear Drop The Shadow

Fall 4 Me Vernon Jane

Where All The Lines Meet Setting Suns DC

Flight Banba ft. Elsie

Teenage Memories Gary Ó Nualláin

Eight Hours (JVM postcards remix Maria Kelly

I Am Stretched on Your Grave The Cope

Baby, I’m Only With You 4 Your Weed Vernon Jane

I Just Want You Ali Comerford

World Stopped Turning David Hope

Roisin Dubh Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin

Táim Sínte Ar Do Thuama Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh & Irish Chamber Orchestra