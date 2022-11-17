Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #510 – 17/11/2022

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman17/11/2022

Cross To Bear Drop The Shadow
Fall 4 Me Vernon Jane
Where All The Lines Meet Setting Suns DC
Flight Banba ft. Elsie
Teenage Memories Gary Ó Nualláin
Eight Hours (JVM postcards remix Maria Kelly
I Am Stretched on Your Grave The Cope
Baby, I’m Only With You 4 Your Weed Vernon Jane
I Just Want You Ali Comerford
World Stopped Turning David Hope
Roisin Dubh Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin
Táim Sínte Ar Do Thuama Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh & Irish Chamber Orchestra
On The Street Where They Live Myles O’Reilly [Indistinct Chatter]
