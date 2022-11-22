Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #511 – 22/11/2022

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman22/11/2022

Shitshow [A.K.A. ‘Hitshow] Ailbhe Reddy
Your Hearts A Lonely Dancer Jack L
Let Go Tanoki Feat. Farah Elle
Divide and Conquer Paul McCann
Use By Date Kippysmuse
Running Away Dylan Flynn And The Dead Poets
Five Stars F.O.W.L Feat Wasps Vs Humans
If The Dead Could Speak Jack L
St. John’s Eve John Blek
Dream Catching Sarah Buckley
Gemini Claire Heffernan
Bedford Falls Col Patterson
The Art Of Escapism Doctor Bua
