Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #518 – 15/12/2022

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman15/12/2022

Lily Big Love
Velvet Morning Molly O’Mahony
Baby Turns Blue The Virgin Prunes
I Am (Me reMix) pMad
Boots Pretty Happy
The Midnight Rider Gregory MacLennan
Take Love Gilbert O Sullivan (Feat. KT Tunstall)
Remember To Be Brave Molly O’Mahony
Way to Say Goodbye Aoife Nessa Frances
Saoirse Brídín
Harry Clarke Clara Tracey
Nine Apples Of Gold Karan Casey
On The Street Where They Live Myles O’Reilly
Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman15/12/2022