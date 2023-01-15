Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #528 – 17/1/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman15/01/2023

How To Love Again Flyover
Til The Rivers Run Dry John Blek
What’s That Sound Lemon Lake
Dead Ends Sweets
Return My Head The Murder Capital
Neyburs Fortúne Igiebor ft Danzi
Love is All That Matters Paul McCann
Hard To Know Boa Morte
Me And You Vickie Keating / Declan Sinnott
Rise One Flew Over
No Shade In The Shadow Of The Cross Scullion
Bruach Na Carraige Báine Mary Black / Seamus Begley
The Little Match Girl (Radio Single) Joseph Chester
Blue Bossa Louis Stewart
